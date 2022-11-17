UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Becomes First Energy Efficient University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur becomes first energy efficient university

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university in the country where energy from different sources would be integrated and used efficiently under an integrated smart power management system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university in the country where energy from different sources would be integrated and used efficiently under an integrated smart power management system.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob formally inaugurated the Integrated Smart Power Management System. Through this system, under the latest monitoring system, the energy obtained from different sources will be used effectively with the help of the data obtained from the computerized system and the wastage of energy can be prevented.

He said"In our institutions, energy consumption statistics are usually collected through manual sources which are not reliable, and cannot collect data on electricity wastage and proper use of energy resources at the national level.

" The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is already generating three megawatts of electricity from the solar power plant.

On this occasion, Engr. Faizan-ul-Hasan Faiz, in-charge solar plant, while briefing, said "Through this system, modern methods of energy use in the university. Monitoring will be done and under or over-consumption of power will be determined automatically through a special control system.""The Islamia University Bahawalpur will be able to save large amounts of energy costs by implementing this system. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efficiency and diligence of the dynamic team of solar Power Plant," he added.

Related Topics

Electricity Bahawalpur IUB From

Recent Stories

Russia 'ultimately responsible' for Poland blast: ..

Russia 'ultimately responsible' for Poland blast: Blinken

54 seconds ago
 PTI wants political instability in country, claims ..

PTI wants political instability in country, claims Talal Chaudhry

56 seconds ago
 El Salvador to Start Buying One Bitcoin Per Day - ..

El Salvador to Start Buying One Bitcoin Per Day - President

2 minutes ago
 CDA issues final notice to Swati's wife on account ..

CDA issues final notice to Swati's wife on account of illegal construction

2 minutes ago
 Killer awarded life term, fine

Killer awarded life term, fine

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.