Islamia University of Bahawalpur becomes first energy efficient university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university in the country where energy from different sources would be integrated and used efficiently under an integrated smart power management system.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob formally inaugurated the Integrated Smart Power Management System. Through this system, under the latest monitoring system, the energy obtained from different sources will be used effectively with the help of the data obtained from the computerized system and the wastage of energy can be prevented.

He said"In our institutions, energy consumption statistics are usually collected through manual sources which are not reliable, and cannot collect data on electricity wastage and proper use of energy resources at the national level.

" The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is already generating three megawatts of electricity from the solar power plant.

On this occasion, Engr. Faizan-ul-Hasan Faiz, in-charge solar plant, while briefing, said "Through this system, modern methods of energy use in the university. Monitoring will be done and under or over-consumption of power will be determined automatically through a special control system.""The Islamia University Bahawalpur will be able to save large amounts of energy costs by implementing this system. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efficiency and diligence of the dynamic team of solar Power Plant," he added.