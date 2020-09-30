UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur-Belarusian University Join Hands For Future Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

The Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to join hands for the future collaboration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):The Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to join hands for the future collaboration.

IUB Director International Linkages Dr Abid Shahzad presented the MoU to the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Ather Mahboob.

The Belarus State University has offered collaboration in the fields of Computer Science and Radio Electronics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Development, Telecommunications, Information Security, Medical Electronics, E-marketing, Economics and Artificial Intelligence.

Directorate of International Linkages is working as per the vision of the Vice-Chancellor to uplift the IUB at international level.

Dr Abid Shahzad stated that this collaboration is a milestone for IUB to get the latest computer-based technologies from Belarus to Pakistan in general and IUB in particular. The IUB students and faculty would get a chance to be placed at the Belarus University for faculty and student exchanges programme and vice versa.

