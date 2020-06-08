Islamia University of Bahawalpur conducts online quiz on World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur successfully conducted the National Quiz Competition online on the occasion of World Environment Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur successfully conducted the National Quiz Competition online on the occasion of World Environment Day.

As many as 150 students from various universities of Pakistan participated in the event including the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Punjab University Lahore, University of Gujrat, Government College University Lahore, BZU Multan, University of Peshawar, University of Okara, Govt. Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur.