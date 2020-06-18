UrduPoint.com
Islamia University of Bahawalpur develops app to connect plasma donors with patients

Faculty and students of the Department of Computer Science and IT, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have developed an App to bring blood plasma donors and seekers on a platform

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Faculty and students of the Department of Computer Science and IT, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have developed an App to bring blood plasma donors and seekers on a platform.

Through this app, COVID 19 patients who need blood plasma will contact recovered persons from COVID 19. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob launched this app in the presence of Dr. Imran Sarwar Bajwa, Chairman Department of Computer Science and Information Technology and students.

The Vice-Chancellor said that due to widespread of Coronavirus, people are desperately looking for donors of blood plasma to save their lives.

The University students have prepared this app which contains databases including Names, addresses, and contact numbers of blood plasma donors. The Vice-Chancellor directed students to contact district health authorities for the provision of data and availability of blood plasma. He praised the efforts of students and said that the university has emerged as a leading institution fulfilling social responsibility during the pandemic.

