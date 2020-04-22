UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Donates Rs 7 Million To Corona Relief Fund

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 7.03 Million to Governor Punjab, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar for Corona Relief Fund

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 7.03 Million to Governor Punjab, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar for Corona Relief Fund.

The governor praised the contribution of IUB's teachers and staff who had contributed to the noble cause. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the governor about online classes and other social responsibility measures taken by the university during the current COVID 19 crises.

The governor lauded the university's efforts and hoped that the with help of peoples, the government would come out of the current situation.

