Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Establishes Academy To Prepare Students For Competitive Exams

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that a special academy has been set up in the university for the preparation and coaching of students of the Bahawalpur division for the competitive examinations

In this academy, experts in related subjects provide special lectures and preparatory help to students. This is the best facility for preparation of competitive examinations in South Punjab and students to benefit and brighten their future.

The Vice Chancellor said that there was no such academy in the area at public and private level. Students had to travel to big cities to prepare for competitive exams, which put a financial burden on parents, and students also had to deal with housing and travel problems and could not prepare properly.

University graduates here are second to none in terms of ability and talent and with a little guidance can see better performance.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afzal Durrani, Director Career Counseling and Placement and Head of the Competitive Examination Academy, said that the academy has been set up in the adjoining classrooms of the Amphitheater of the Faculty of Management Science under the direction of the Vice Chancellor. Eminent teachers of Bahawalpur have been attached so that they can better prepare the candidates for the competitive examination.

