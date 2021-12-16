UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Gets 14th Position In Pakistan In UI GreenMetric Ranking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur gets 14th position in Pakistan in UI GreenMetric ranking

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been ranked 14th in Pakistan in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings for the year 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been ranked 14th in Pakistan in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings for the year 2021.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is ranked 438th globally. As IUB improved from the 25th position of last year to the 14th position. Vice-Chancellor, IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated the teachers, students, and employees for their excellent performance.

Environmental Improvement Measures, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Department of State Care, Farm Management, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Green Campus Project, and Biodiversity Park's performance is appreciated.

It is worth mentioning that UI GreenMetric is a global ranking of universities performing sustainably. Universities send their data to UI GreenMetric every year. In the last two years under the guidance of VC, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, eco-friendly infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste reduction, water saving, extraordinary steps have been taken in the reduction of fuel consumption in transportation and related education and research, as a result of which the university has progressed 11 degrees nationally and 199 degrees globally in one year.

