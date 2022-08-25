UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Gets Royalty Of Cotton Seeds From Ago Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur gets royalty of cotton seeds from ago groups

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Thursday said that obtaining the royalty of cotton seeds produced by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was an essential step towards the self-sufficiency of the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ):Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Thursday said that obtaining the royalty of cotton seeds produced by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was an essential step towards the self-sufficiency of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of receiving the royalty cheque presented by Kenzo A-G Multan and Suncrop Group Multan.

He also appreciated the services of Director Cotton Breeding Center Prof.

Dr. Iqbal Bandisha who has benefited the farming community through cotton seeds and worked for the revival of the textile industry.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, and Faculty member Abdul Rahman were also present on this occasion.

It is worth mentioning here that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur cotton seeds were commercial research products of the University that were very popular in the market.

