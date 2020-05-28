Islamia University of Bahawalpur helping against locust attack: Vice-Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Thursday said that agricultural experts especially entomologists of the university will do efforts to create awareness on eradicating locust threatening the food security.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with faculty members at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus here.

He said Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences has always played a leading role in the development of the agriculture sector. Our scientists and experts have introduced seeds of various crops including cotton which has boosted agricultural production bringing prosperity to farmers, uplifting national economy.

The agriculture faculty of the IUB would play an active role in locust crises. Southern Punjab had an economy based on agriculture which was currently facing the threat of locust attack.

The students of Agriculture Faculty were recording awareness videos in regional languages on locust preventive measures which would be uploaded on social media.

The University Agriculture Farm Management has published awareness articles in local newspapers while Campus FM Radio has prepared an audio documentary.

He further said that University's Science and Environmental Protection Societies were organising online seminars on locust attack and preparing awareness posters.