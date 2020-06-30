Islamia University of Bahawalpur increased number of faculties

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved to enhance the number of faculties from existing 6 to 13 having 123 teaching departments and institutes which were previously 48.

The 49th meeting of the Academic Council was held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. All deans and teaching heads participated in the online meeting.

The participants fully endorsed reforms bringing far-reaching development and restructuring in the university. New academic departments have been established compatible with market needs and enhancing academic stature of the university both nationally and internationally.

The new departments include English Literature, English Linguistics, Philosophy, Anthropology, Public Administration, Early Childhood Education, Special Education, education Planning and Management, Education Research and Evaluation and Language Education.

Faculty of Islamic Learning will have a new department of Translational Studies and Quran Education will be part of the curriculum both at undergraduate and master level. A school of business Management and Administrative Sciences has been established having 9 departments including entrepreneurship, Tourism Management, Project and Operation Management, Technology Management, Islamic and Commerce Banking.

Faculty of Pharmacy will have 5 departments from various areas of pharmaceutical sciences. Two new institutes Institute of Biochemistry, Biotechnology and Bio Informatics and Institute of Physics having 11 departments have been added to Faculty of Sciences. Faculty of Engineering will be constituted of 7 departments including Mechanical Engineering and Center for Renewable Energy System.

Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is now comprising of 11 departments. A new faculty of medicine and Allied Health Sciences has been established which will have university College of Conventional Medicine, Post Graduate Medical College, School of Nursing and Human Diet and Nutrition and Department of Physiotherapy.

The academic council also approved PhD programmes in Plant Pathology and Social Work besides giving node BS programme in Seriki, Climate Change, Archaeology and BioInformatics. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will now follow two per cent admission quota for students from minority communities.