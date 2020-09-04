Islamia University of Bahawalpur initiates training program for journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched a training program for working journalists here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched a training program for working journalists here.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, during this training program, having three days sessions in each week , as many as 150 journalists will be given hands on technical training as well as awareness on media ethics.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor on this occasion said that this training program has been formulated by the senior faculty members of university's Media Studies Department in collaboration with Bahawalpur Press Club.

He said the University believed in building communities and currently playing leading role in providing leadership to various segments of society to play active role in socioeconomic development.

Journalists were important members of the society who could actively highlight social and economic issues and pave way for formulating strategies to resolve these problems.

He further said that university would continue supporting journalist's community to enhance their skills and have knowledge of latest trends in their field.

President Press Club Naseer Ahmed Nasir, General Secretary Press Club Riaz Ahmad Balouch and Dr. Muhammed Shehzad, Focal Person and senior journalists also spoke on this occasion.