UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur (IUB) VC For Eradication Of Dengue Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:16 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) VC for eradication of dengue virus

Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Monday said all the activities, in connection with prevention of dengue virus, must be performed with a sense of national duty so that the country should get rid of this fatal disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Monday said all the activities, in connection with prevention of dengue virus, must be performed with a sense of national duty so that the country should get rid of this fatal disease.

The campaign of the government of Punjab was being implemented by the university as a national and academic duty, so that awareness about dengue virus may be created in students and employees.

The VC advised the Estate Care department to ensure the cleanliness of offices, residential colonies, teaching department, hostels and canteens on hygiene principles. The medical division must also take measures for the protection and treatment of the disease. Printed material regarding the anti dengue campaigning was also distributed among the students and employees.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab May IUB All Government

Recent Stories

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

8 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MOU with AkzoNobel Paki ..

12 minutes ago

Seven-fers by Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi, century b ..

23 minutes ago

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a ..

34 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegation v ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) works out plan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.