Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) VC for eradication of dengue virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Monday said all the activities, in connection with prevention of dengue virus, must be performed with a sense of national duty so that the country should get rid of this fatal disease.

The campaign of the government of Punjab was being implemented by the university as a national and academic duty, so that awareness about dengue virus may be created in students and employees.

The VC advised the Estate Care department to ensure the cleanliness of offices, residential colonies, teaching department, hostels and canteens on hygiene principles. The medical division must also take measures for the protection and treatment of the disease. Printed material regarding the anti dengue campaigning was also distributed among the students and employees.