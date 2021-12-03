The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a special event to observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at the Main Auditorium, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is being observed worldwide to mobilize support for the dignity, human rights well-being of persons affected by different disabilities.

The children of the schools run by the Special Education Department Bahawalpur gave beautiful performances at the event. On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that today is the day of determination to do our best for the education and training of children with various disabilities as they are a very important part of our society. People with disabilities are performing much better than normal people in many places.

He said that the Department of Special Education of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been activated a year and a half ago with the aim of producing teachers from here who can equip students with disabilities at modern level in schools and colleges.

He further said, IUB would improve the special facilities provided to the students with disabilities. He said, people with disabilities are a source of motivation for us. He commended all the students who performed and participated in the event and encouraged them to move forward with determination.

The event was attended by CEO Education Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmed Chohan, District Officer Special Education, teachers of special education institutions and a large number of students with disabilities. At the end of the ceremony, VC Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob distributed shields among the organizers of the event.