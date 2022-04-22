Islamia University of Bahawalpur observes World Creativity, Innovation Day

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Creativity and Innovation Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor IUB, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, former Chairperson Punjab Higher education Commission, former Vice-Chancellor Gujarat University emphasized the role of Higher educational institutions for creativity and innovation for leadership skills, problem-solving skills among students, and in different aspects of human development.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences highlighted the role of innovation and creativity for making this world a better place with collaboration, and vital for economic growth and societal development. Deans, directors, chairpersons, professors, media professionals, and a large number of students participated in the activity.