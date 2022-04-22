UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Observes World Creativity, Innovation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur observes World Creativity, Innovation Day

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Creativity and Innovation Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor IUB, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, former Chairperson Punjab Higher education Commission, former Vice-Chancellor Gujarat University emphasized the role of Higher educational institutions for creativity and innovation for leadership skills, problem-solving skills among students, and in different aspects of human development.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences highlighted the role of innovation and creativity for making this world a better place with collaboration, and vital for economic growth and societal development. Deans, directors, chairpersons, professors, media professionals, and a large number of students participated in the activity.

Related Topics

World Punjab HEC IUB Media

Recent Stories

AJK PM expresses dismay over delay in completion o ..

AJK PM expresses dismay over delay in completion of Rathuaa Heryam Bridge proje ..

1 minute ago
 Landlord, servant arrested for allegedly killing t ..

Landlord, servant arrested for allegedly killing teenage shepherd

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements regarding Youm-e-Ali

1 minute ago
 Pakistani medical experts examine hospitals in Afg ..

Pakistani medical experts examine hospitals in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Army officer torture case: Court extends physical ..

Army officer torture case: Court extends physical remand of accused

10 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa holds exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy

Lok Virsa holds exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.