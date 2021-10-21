Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized training workshop for teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The teachers training workshop for the compulsory Quran translation course held here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Thursday.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Translation Studies, Faculty of Islamic Learning.

The training lasted for 10 days in which about a dozen participants were in attendance.

Resource person Saud Maqsood from Character education Foundation along with his team was the trainer.

At the closing ceremony, participants shared meaningful impressions of the course and expressed their determination to have a positive revolutionary impact on the students of the university in the near future.

Participants expressed satisfaction that this course can help students in understanding the Qur'an in a short time and in an easy way.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman distributed certificates among the participants.

It is worth mentioning that the Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman and his team have been working for a year and a half on this compulsory course of the translation of the Qur'an.