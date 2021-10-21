UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Organized Training Workshop For Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:51 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized training workshop for teachers

The teachers training workshop for the compulsory Quran translation course held here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The teachers training workshop for the compulsory Quran translation course held here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Thursday.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Translation Studies, Faculty of Islamic Learning.

The training lasted for 10 days in which about a dozen participants were in attendance.

Resource person Saud Maqsood from Character education Foundation along with his team was the trainer.

At the closing ceremony, participants shared meaningful impressions of the course and expressed their determination to have a positive revolutionary impact on the students of the university in the near future.

Participants expressed satisfaction that this course can help students in understanding the Qur'an in a short time and in an easy way.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman distributed certificates among the participants.

It is worth mentioning that the Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman and his team have been working for a year and a half on this compulsory course of the translation of the Qur'an.

Related Topics

Education Saud IUB From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Duba ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and t ..

16 minutes ago
 80,000-180,000 health workers may have died from C ..

80,000-180,000 health workers may have died from Covid by May 2021: WHO

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review vaccination drive

DC chairs meeting to review vaccination drive

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks report from RPO Rawalpindi

CM seeks report from RPO Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan sends relief items for victim ..

Governor Balochistan sends relief items for victims of recent earthquake in Harn ..

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh v Papua New Guine Twenty20 World Cup sc ..

Bangladesh v Papua New Guine Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.