UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Organizes Online Quiz Competition On Veterinary, Animal Sciences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 07:39 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur organizes online quiz competition on veterinary, animal sciences

Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an online quiz competition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an online quiz competition.

It was an international level quiz competition in which 826 students from 24 countries and 80 universities and institutes participated.

The students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad from Pakistan and Tribhuvan University from Nepal got the positions. Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob appreciated the online quiz competition organized by the faculty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Nepal IUB From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Woman who misbehaved with police officials booked ..

56 minutes ago

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

2 hours ago

Security beefed up across AJK on the eve of Eid ul ..

2 minutes ago

Two children killed in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously ..

2 minutes ago

85-year-old doctor dies of virus

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.