Islamia University of Bahawalpur organizes online quiz competition on veterinary, animal sciences

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an online quiz competition.

It was an international level quiz competition in which 826 students from 24 countries and 80 universities and institutes participated.

The students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad from Pakistan and Tribhuvan University from Nepal got the positions. Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob appreciated the online quiz competition organized by the faculty.