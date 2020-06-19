Islamia University of Bahawalpur organizes online seminar on COVID-19 precautions, basic life support

On the direction of Vice-ChancellorEngr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized an online seminar on COVID-19 and Basic Life Support with the collaboration of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122

Speaker Shoukat Javed has explained the COVID-19 causes, precautions, psychological effects, and latest situation in Bahawalpur District.