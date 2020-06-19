UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Organizes Online Seminar On COVID-19 Precautions, Basic Life Support

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:57 PM

On the direction of Vice-ChancellorEngr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized an online seminar on COVID-19 and Basic Life Support with the collaboration of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Vice-ChancellorEngr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized an online seminar on COVID-19 and Basic Life Support with the collaboration of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122.

Speaker Shoukat Javed has explained the COVID-19 causes, precautions, psychological effects, and latest situation in Bahawalpur District.

