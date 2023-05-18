Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role in development of Bahawalpur Division: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Thursday said Jamia Islamia was playing a key role in the educational development of the three districts of the Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Thursday said Jamia Islamia was playing a key role in the educational development of the three districts of the Bahawalpur Division.

Tehsil Khanpur was of great importance in terms of religious, social, literary, cultural and economic importance. Providing higher education opportunities to the youth here at their doorstep was the need of the hour.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to local dignitaries on the occasion of visiting the building of Cadet College Khanpur, the other day.

He said that the campus of Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Technology and Islamia University Bahawalpur in Rahim Yar Khan were established during the tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's Chief Ministership of Punjab.

The Federal government was taking vigorous steps for the development of the higher education sector across the country. In this regard, Islamia University Bahawalpur is trying to bring opportunities of higher education to every district and tehsil level by keeping the knowledge-friendly vision of the prime minister. And under this vision, Liaquatpur and Ahmedpur sub-campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur were established and now for the establishment of sub-campus of Islamia University Bahawalpur in Tehsil Khanpur, relevant forums will be discussed and necessary steps will be taken.

Islamia University Bahawalpur Khanpur Campus will start classes in modern subjects of health sciences, nursing, agriculture and information technology.

He said that the social and political leadership of Khanpur is trying to establish a university campus in Khanpur, which is very welcome. Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Shabbir Ahmed Dogar, former President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Imaduddin, former Member of Provincial Assembly Haji Muhammad Arshad Javed, Director Rahim Yar Khan Campus Umair Ashraf and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor said that a large number of male and female students of Khanpur are studying in Islamia University Bahawalpur Central Campus and Rahim Yar Khan Campus. However, due to travel difficulties and other unfavorable conditions, a large number of students, especially female students, are deprived of higher education opportunities. In the same background, the establishment of Islamia University Bahawalpur campus in the area can be very important in local development, providing employment for the youth. On this occasion, the dignitaries of the area expressed their gratitude for the special visit and cooperation of Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob in Khanpur.