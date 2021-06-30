Islamia University of Bahawalpur Scholar awarded Diana Award by UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Asim Masoom Zubair from Faculty of Pharmacy, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has received the prestigious Diana Award from United Kingdom for his contributions for advancement of sustainable development goals among students and youth in last five years.

He was particularly acknowledged due to his social and humanitarian efforts in Bahawalpur amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He is former president of the IUB Science Society and led more than 10 projects in 2020. Asim worked on frontline as a healthcare professional during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 and led the IU-Care Hand Sanitizers project and produced 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and distributed them free of cost to reduce the spread of disease. A countrywide campaign started by Asim helped to raise awareness of the virus. Alongside this vital work, Asim has run many events and programs in IUB to raise awareness of cancer and other issues related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals benefiting thousands of students in Bahawalpur. Asim is a leader and role model for his fellow students, with his inspirational posts amassing him a following of 50,000 people on social media. Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

In an interview, Asim thanked the worthy vice chancellor IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for providing various opportunities to the students so they can polish and imply their leadership skills. He also thanked his Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr Naveed Akhtar and advisor Science Society Dr Qaiser Jabeen for their support in his student-led projects. He also thanked all the faculty members particularly Prof. Dr Muhammad Asadullah Madni, for his mentorship, trust and nominating him for this award which comes in through a rigorous nomination process and nominations were judged by the Diana Award UK panel using the criteria guide and scoring guide which has been created to measure the quality of youth social action. Asim dedicated this award to all the young students of IUB, his Alma mater, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and his beloved country Pakistan. The worthy Vice Chancellor IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and faculty members have congratulated the young leader on receiving this prestigious award for the university and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

In closing remarks, he said, this award goes to every young leader who wants to exceed in his life.