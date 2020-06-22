Islamia University of Bahawalpur scores 100 per cent in online classes ranking of HEC

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has scored hundred per cent in the Higher Education Commission's online classes readiness board

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has scored hundred per cent in the Higher Education Commission's online classes readiness board.

The Higher Education Commission has issued the ranking of universities in terms of their performance in online classes. The universities have been ranked for university readiness, course readiness, faculty readiness, technology readiness, library readiness, student readiness, evaluation readiness, and laboratory readiness.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur remained level head in all parameters. The University under the leadership of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has resolved to save precious time of students and avoid semester loss due to COVID 19 pandemic.

He directed IT, academics, and quality assurance departments to launch an information communication technology blended education system. The University's learning management system was implemented immediately and engaged 25000 students through 800 faculty members.

The available social media resources were also properly utilized to access students from their homes making them productive and vigilant. After this successful conduct of online classes, the university has scheduled composite online exams which will pave the way for students to be promoted next semester while final year students will be able to avail degrees on time.