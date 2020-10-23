UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Selection Board Interviewed 173 Candidates For Posts Of Assistant Professor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:16 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Selection Board of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) interviewed 173 candidates for the posts of assistant professor in various departments.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the four-day meeting of the selection board was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob chaired the meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof. Dr Zakaria Zakar, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar Prof. Dr Muazzam Jameel, Deans and subject experts.

Departments for which the interviews were held included Agronomy, Entomology, food Science and Technology, Plant Breeding and Genetics, Plant Pathology, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Forestry Range and Wildlife Management, Civil Engineering, Arabic, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Physics, Islamic Studies, Modern Center of Excellence Islamic Studies, Mathematics, education and Educational Training.

Associate Professor for the Department of Food Technology was interviewed. The board also interviewed for the post of Additional Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Deputy Controller and Deputy Treasurer.

More Stories From Pakistan

