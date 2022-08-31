UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Sends Relief Material To Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur sends relief material to flood affected areas

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that teachers and students of the university are working round the clock to provide relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that teachers and students of the university are working round the clock to provide relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference on the ongoing flood relief campaign of the university at the Abbasia campus on Wednesday.

He said that the flood relief campaign was started in the IUB on the instructions of Governor Punjab Engr. Baligh-ur-Rahman and relief activities have started from Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan campuses.

IUB Senior Tutor Office and Performing Art Society, Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with Lucky Snacks are dispatching relief supplies to the flood-affected areas of Jampur city of the district Rajanpur.

The supplies include ration packs for 500 families, 50 tents, 20 gas stoves, and 1,000 bottles of water.

He said that the teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will distribute these relief materials to the affected areas.

A part from this, the focal person of the university's flood relief campaign, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha Chairman Department of Social Work has organized flood relief camps on various campuses in which students and female philanthropists have also submitted relief materials and donations.

He said that our faculty member arranged shoes for 400 people in the affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan as their belongings were swept away in the flash floods.

Chairman Department of Plant Pathology Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani is coordinating relief activities in DGK. The VC said that the University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences will soon provide vaccines and medicines for cattle.

A medical team will also be posted to the flooded areas under the leadership of University Chief Medical Officer Dr. Usman Cheema.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Flood Water Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Rajanpur Jampur Gas IUB From

Recent Stories

5,000 students participate in entry test at Univer ..

5,000 students participate in entry test at University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago
 Police launches special campaign to prevent harass ..

Police launches special campaign to prevent harassment, physical assault

3 minutes ago
 EU ministers agree to suspend Russian visa facilit ..

EU ministers agree to suspend Russian visa facilitation deal

3 minutes ago
 Police athletes valuable assets of dept: IGP

Police athletes valuable assets of dept: IGP

3 minutes ago
 Boeing Wins Key $5Bln US Missile Defense Contract ..

Boeing Wins Key $5Bln US Missile Defense Contract - Statement

3 minutes ago
 WHO Warns of Malaria, Dengue Outbreaks in Pakistan ..

WHO Warns of Malaria, Dengue Outbreaks in Pakistan After Floods

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.