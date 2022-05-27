UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur signs collaboration with Association of Biorisk Management

A Letter of Understanding was signed between the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Association for Biorisk Management Pakistan regarding biosafety and biosecurity in laboratories

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A Letter of Understanding was signed between the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Association for Biorisk Management Pakistan regarding biosafety and biosecurity in laboratories.

The LOU was signed by Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Dr. Asghar Ali, Executive Director, Association for Biorisk Management Pakistan. Focal person Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Khalid, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and Dr. Abid Shehzad, Director of International Linkages were also present on the occasion.

In the spirit of the agreement, steps would be taken by both institutions regarding biosafety measures while working in the laboratory.

The Association for Biorisk Conservation would regularly collaborate on bio-safety and security in the faculties and laboratories of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and provide necessary training to the faculty members in this regard.

In this way, measures regarding bio-safety in the laboratories of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine would be reviewed and safety devices would be provided to the researchers. Recently, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked the sixth position in Pakistan in the field of veterinary in the Scimago ranking and has been ranked 475th in the world in veterinary education.

