Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Sings MoU With CGSS For Academic Research

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:44 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur sings MoU with CGSS for academic research

Vice President Center for Global Strategic Studies and Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed and Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS Brigadier (retd) Abdullah Khan visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Vice President Center for Global Strategic Studies and Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed and Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS Brigadier (retd) Abdullah Khan visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The visiting dignitaries met with Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Senior Heads of Departments and Faculty Members. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Both the institutions agreed to facilitate cooperation in academic research. It was decided that CGSS and Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will work together to promote joint research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in the future.

Furthermore, both the institutions will work and explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields. It was decided that CGSS will link Islamia University of Bahawalpur with various international universities and will also initiate student exchange programs.

Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Vice President CGSS and Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

