Islamia University of Bahawalpur Sports Society launches campaign to promote exercise at home

The Sports Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) along with Directorate of Sports has launched stay home stay safe and keep moving campaign during the quarantine

During this campaign, faculty members and students of the university will perform and share their physical skills like push-ups and rope skipping and other exercises in online sports competitions.

The Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that during COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to engage ourselves in healthy activities. The physical activities contribute to our physical and mental health providing a congenial environment for a productive life.

The faculty and students would engage in these activities and share their videos to display on university social media and would be encouraged through application certificates.