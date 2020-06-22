UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Sports Society Organizes Online Seminar On World Yoga Day

Mon 22nd June 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sports Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized an online seminar in connection with World Yoga Day.

The seminar was part of a series of activities being organized by the society in the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob to engage students in a healthy and productive manner during pandemic days.

Guest speakers Syed Habib Shah retired Director Sports board and Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani Advisor University Sports Society and international cricket umpire highlighted health awareness and gave tips to remain active and vigilant while practicing isolation at homes.

Co Advisors Sports Society Dr. Khubaib Sattar and Dr. Zia ul Haq also spoke on this occasion and briefed about online sports competitions organized by the IUB Sports Society which motivated a large number of students to practice and share their sports activities on social media. The seminar was moderated by Tanzila Rafi and Hafiz Marjan Haider.

