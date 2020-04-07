Islamia University of Bahawalpur starts telemedicine services to facilitate people during COVID 19

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started Telemedicine Services through University College of Convocational Medicine and University Veterinary College

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Tuesday. He was of the view that University Conventional Medicine College has faculty members who have expertise in Homeopathy and Eastern Medicine. "Our experts will guide public how to maintain precautionary measures during these Corona pandemic days. They will advise about diet which can build immune system.

Similarly Veterinary College experts will provide guidance on medical care of pets and livestock", he said. The Vice Chancellor said that university will play its role in utmost capacity to benefit community in this time of crisis and he has directed faculty and officers to remain available for community service round the clock. It is important to mention that university's Pharmacy Department is also providing hand sanitizers to doctors and police staff members as well as on duty employees.