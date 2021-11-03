Islamia University of Bahawalpur to become first COVID-19 free varsity by end of this month: VC

Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reiterated their commitment to making the university COVID-19 free

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have reiterated their commitment to making the university COVID-19 free.

A ceremony was held in the main auditorium of the university for this purpose.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Focal Person Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that vaccination of all teachers and students will be completed by the end of this month.

"We made the Islamia University of Bahawalpur the first hepatitis free university in the world and now we will also get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic", he said.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia is cooperating with the university beyond his responsibilities.

The cooperation of the District Health Authority is also noteworthy.

He said that the NADRA counter for the covid-19 certificates will be set up in the university.

Focal Person Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha said that at present 70 per cent of students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and more than 90 per cent of teachers and staff have been vaccinated.

Data is being compiled in this regard and data of 20,000 people has been collected.