UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur To Offer Regular Arabic Language Classes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:36 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur to offer regular Arabic language classes

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has become the first university in the country to hold regular Arabic language classes for understanding of the Holy Quran

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has become the first university in the country to hold regular Arabic language classes for understanding of the Holy Quran.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had directed all the universities to ensure the teaching, translation and understanding of the Quran.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that for this purpose the students should be motivated so that they can learn and follow the Quranic teachings with understanding and prudence.

Three credit hours courses are being introduced in all the faculties for teaching Quran comprehension and Arabic language. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Character Education Foundation and Islamia University Bahawalpur to implement the project.

In a ceremony held on the occasion, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor and Dr. Javed Iqbal, President Character Education Foundation Islamabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Chairman Character Education Foundation Islamabad Mahmood Ahmed delivered a special address online.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning and Chairman Department of Translation Studies, Prof.

Dr. Saleem Tariq Khan, Former Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Shams ul Basir, Former Chairman Department of Islamic Studies the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Deans and senior teachers were present. Under the agreement, the two institutes will train university teachers for Quran and ethics education and community education at the university.

The two institutes will promote research activities and formulate joint projects for the dissemination of Quranic teachings. Special curriculum, teaching aids, audio and video lectures will be provided for Quran comprehension and 3 credit hours course will be introduced in all faculties in the first semester.

Special encouragement will be given to teachers and students who have volunteered for this purpose. Special guides and training materials will be developed to increase the number of teachers. Examination procedures will also be devised to establish teaching and research standards.

The participants congratulated the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on the regular launch of Quran comprehension and Arabic language classes by Islamia University Bahawalpur and its inclusion as a credit hour course.

Related Topics

Islamabad Governor AIDS Education Bahawalpur IUB All Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

26 minutes ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

1 hour ago
 Black Day against Indian atrocities in held Kashmi ..

Black Day against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir on October 27: Raja Basharat ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden in UNGA Address Calls to Create New Mechanis ..

Biden in UNGA Address Calls to Create New Mechanism to Finance Global Health Sec ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.