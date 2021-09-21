Islamia University of Bahawalpur to offer regular Arabic language classes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has become the first university in the country to hold regular Arabic language classes for understanding of the Holy Quran.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had directed all the universities to ensure the teaching, translation and understanding of the Quran.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that for this purpose the students should be motivated so that they can learn and follow the Quranic teachings with understanding and prudence.

Three credit hours courses are being introduced in all the faculties for teaching Quran comprehension and Arabic language. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Character Education Foundation and Islamia University Bahawalpur to implement the project.

In a ceremony held on the occasion, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor and Dr. Javed Iqbal, President Character Education Foundation Islamabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Chairman Character Education Foundation Islamabad Mahmood Ahmed delivered a special address online.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning and Chairman Department of Translation Studies, Prof.

Dr. Saleem Tariq Khan, Former Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Shams ul Basir, Former Chairman Department of Islamic Studies the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Deans and senior teachers were present. Under the agreement, the two institutes will train university teachers for Quran and ethics education and community education at the university.

The two institutes will promote research activities and formulate joint projects for the dissemination of Quranic teachings. Special curriculum, teaching aids, audio and video lectures will be provided for Quran comprehension and 3 credit hours course will be introduced in all faculties in the first semester.

Special encouragement will be given to teachers and students who have volunteered for this purpose. Special guides and training materials will be developed to increase the number of teachers. Examination procedures will also be devised to establish teaching and research standards.

The participants congratulated the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on the regular launch of Quran comprehension and Arabic language classes by Islamia University Bahawalpur and its inclusion as a credit hour course.