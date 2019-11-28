Islamia University of Bahawalpur to support progressive growers in drip irrigation system: Vice Chancellor

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has visited the agriculture farm of a progressive grower Asif Majeed in Muzaffargarh and witnessed the date palm orchard irrigated through drip irrigation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has visited the agriculture farm of a progressive grower Asif Majeed in Muzaffargarh and witnessed the date palm orchard irrigated through drip irrigation.

He also met Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, Vice-Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan Prof. Dr Asif Ali, Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner Khalid Khokhar, Qasim Langah, date palm expert Gomal University Prof. Dr Attique, Sardar Sultan Nasir, progressive grower Asad Iqbal and other dignitaries of Multan and Muzaffargarh. Director ORIC Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal and Manager ORIC Dr Maqshoof Ahmad the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were also present on this occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor IUB appreciated the efforts of the grower in planting date palm in the desert area of the region by efficiently utilizing the brackish water through drip irrigation system. This method of irrigation provides an excellent solution to issues related to various fruit crops in problematic soils with limited water availability.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob assured the growers that IUB would extend its complete support for such ventures. Other agricultural issues like failure of cotton and strategies for its revival were also discussed in detail with a view to revitalize textile sector in Pakistan which contributes major share in country's economy.

Syed Fakhar Imam who was also the convener of National Assembly Agriculture Committee highlighted the significant role of IUB varieties in cotton cultivation and hoped that IUB would keep on playing it's leading role in the cotton revival.

The Vice-Chancellor on this occasion informed the growers that IUB have a dedicated team of researchers are pursuing day and night to produce such varieties of crops which were compatible to local climatic condition and meet the expectations of the farming community as well as the textile industry.

