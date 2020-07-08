UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Undergoing Academic Restructuring: Vice-Chancellor

Wed 08th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday said that the university was going through a new phase of restructuring and revamping in which the number of faculties had been swelled to 13 and eventually tally of departments had reached 123

Talking to APP here , he told that it was high time that the academics of the university was to be restructured.

He said that with the creation of new faculties and departments, new job opportunities had been created for the educated youth of the area.

To a question, he told that number of regular faculty members would be doubled phase-wise in two years time.

The VC said the university had successfully continued online classes during COVID-19 pandemic and now online exams were being held in order to save precious time of the students.

He said that PhD and M.Phil viva vice were also being conducted to facilitate the research scholars and to mitigate the loss of their time.

He said that a new online admission system was being established for the university in wake of pandemic situation in which the candidates would not be required to visit the university premises to apply for the admission. He said that new buildings would be constructed in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar to cater to the growing needs of the university.

