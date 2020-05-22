Islamia University of Bahawalpur Zoology Department observes biodiversity day

Department of Zoology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with IUB Science Society observed International Biodiversity Day 2020 by conducting International Virtual Symposium on directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and in pursuance of his vision regarding online activities at the varsity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Department of Zoology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with IUB Science Society observed International Biodiversity Day 2020 by conducting International Virtual Symposium on directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and in pursuance of his vision regarding online activities at the varsity.

According to Chairperson Zoology Department Prof Dr Nuzhat Sial, the event was conducted through an online platform. National and International experts on biodiversity highlighted the significance of the day.

University's Science Society also released a video message of the Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur on this occasion who emphasized faculty and students to raise awareness on environmental issues and joint efforts to preserve biodiversity maintaining global ecological balance.