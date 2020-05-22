UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Zoology Department Observes Biodiversity Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:38 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Zoology Department observes biodiversity day

Department of Zoology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with IUB Science Society observed International Biodiversity Day 2020 by conducting International Virtual Symposium on directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and in pursuance of his vision regarding online activities at the varsity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Department of Zoology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with IUB Science Society observed International Biodiversity Day 2020 by conducting International Virtual Symposium on directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and in pursuance of his vision regarding online activities at the varsity.

According to Chairperson Zoology Department Prof Dr Nuzhat Sial, the event was conducted through an online platform. National and International experts on biodiversity highlighted the significance of the day.

University's Science Society also released a video message of the Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur on this occasion who emphasized faculty and students to raise awareness on environmental issues and joint efforts to preserve biodiversity maintaining global ecological balance.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur IUB 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

18 minutes ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

41 minutes ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

46 minutes ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

50 minutes ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.