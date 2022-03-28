The 77th syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Monday approved several measures including welfare of employees, enhancement of facilities for students and improvement in the quality of education

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The 77th syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Monday approved several measures including welfare of employees, enhancement of facilities for students and improvement in the quality of education.

The meeting was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The meeting discussed various educational, administrative and financial issues and made important decisions.

The meeting approved the appointments in the teaching and administrative posts as per the recommendations of the selection board and selection committees. Modified Names of the Islamia University school System and Directorate of Islamia University School System were also approved.

The meeting also approved the Women Health Care Unit and Maternity Home in the university. The meeting also approved the conferment of honorary degrees on the Saudi ambassador, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Syed Tabish Alvari and Malik Habibullah Bhutta.

The members approved a business plan for spring and autumn Admissions of Ahmadpur sub campus. The approval was given to set up a competitive examination center under the Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement. Consensus was found on basic proposals for Islamia University Bahawalpur Housing Society for the welfare of university employees.

The establishment of a facility for persons with disabilities was also approved under the policy of the Higher Education Commission. An agreement was reached between Pakistan Meteorological Center and the University under which a Regional Meteorological Center will be set up in the University. Approval of Directorate of Teaching Assistants Center and Research Assistants Center in the University.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved the mega IT project TechPura to be set up in collaboration with the Punjab government in the field of information technology. The meeting also approved setting up of committees for the University Anthem and Light and Sound Project.

The Syndicate decided that the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival would be held regularly every year to revive the great academic and cultural traditions of Bahawalpur.

The meeting approved the memorandum of Understanding between the Islamia University Rahim Yar Khan Campus and District Press Club Rahim Yar Khan under which scholarships would be provided to two children of journalists who are admitted to the local campus on merit every semester. The meeting appreciated the services of the University Testing Service and decided to further expand it. Other legal and financial issues were also discussed in the meeting.