BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur's agricultural resettlement plan through increased rainfall with the help of modern technology is of utmost importance for national food security.

The project will make millions of acres of uncultivated land in Cholistan cultivable.

The project will add billions of rupees to the country's agricultural economy as well as play a key role in food self-sufficiency.

This was stated by Provincial Secretary Environmental Protection, Punjab Government In a meeting held in Lahore. Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob specially attended the meeting.

The steam or clouds in the car have to be condensed through ionization which causes the clouds to become heavier and start raining and such a project has been successfully tested in the desert of Dubai.

This plan can be very useful for dealing with the settlement of land in the Cholistan as well as the local population and the millions of livestock in the permanent threat of water shortage.

The meeting was attended by senior officers and experts from Metrological Department, Environment, and Hydrology.