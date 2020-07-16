Islamia University opens admissions in 178 programs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched admissions campaign for fall semester 2020. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, as many as 115 undergraduates and 63 masters programs have been opened for admissions in all campuses located in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, directorate of Academics has setup admission facilitation centres at Abbasia Campus where admission seekers can visit get information related to admission procedure as well as career counselling.

The University has also established liaison offices in various towns of Bahawalpur division to facilitate parents and students at their doorstep. These liaison offices have been set up in Lodhran, Minchenabad, Chishtian, Fort Abbas, Zahir Pir, Ahmedpur East, Liaquatpur, Khanpur and Sadiqabad besides admission offices in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar sub-campuses.

The university has attracted admission seekers through extended facilities of boarding, medical and transport. The transport fleet expanded to 52 buses after the addition of 7 new buses. Four new hostels have been made functional providing boarding facilities to 1000 girls and boys students.

Medical facilities also upgraded with the addition of 3 new ambulance vans. The university has also announced Rs 343 Million scholarships under Ehsaas scholarships, HEC Need Based, PEEF and Pakistan Bait ul Maal. sports Complex recently upgraded with addition of gym equipment. The lush green university campuses provide the serene congenial environment.