Islamia University Organizes Workshop On SDV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Department of Administrative Sciences and Executive Training Center, Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a workshop on Scale Development and Validation (SDV) at Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the workshop.

In his inaugural address, he said that the workshop is a unique in its nature and will facilitate a constant flow of knowledge and bring advancement in the measurement paradigm.

Dean Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal discussed the importance of research, methodology and the need for measurement in scientific research and encouraged the participants to work on scale development.

Faculty members of various departments, PhD and MS Scholars and researchers attended the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

