UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Shut Down Till April 5 Due To Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Islamia University shut down till April 5 due to coronavirus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :All the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) situated in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed till April 5.

According to the notification issued from the office of the registrar, teaching and non-teaching staff will attend their respective departments and offices as per routine, however, no classes will be held.

The on-going exams of LLB and BA/BSc have also been postponed. Revised date sheet will be issued later. The hostels of the university have been closed.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar April IUB All From

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

49 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

1 hour ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.