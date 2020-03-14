Islamia University shut down till April 5 due to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :All the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) situated in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed till April 5.

According to the notification issued from the office of the registrar, teaching and non-teaching staff will attend their respective departments and offices as per routine, however, no classes will be held.

The on-going exams of LLB and BA/BSc have also been postponed. Revised date sheet will be issued later. The hostels of the university have been closed.