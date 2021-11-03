Islamia University signs MoU with Pakistan Postal Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Postal Services on Wednesday to avail the services of the postal department.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob has said that innovation and improvement in the services of Pakistan Postal Services are most welcoming.

He said that Pakistan Postal Services has modernized its services in a very short span of time.

He said that Islamia University Bahawalpur would now be able to avail the services of the postal department.