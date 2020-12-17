UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Signs MoUs With 4 International Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Islamia University signs MoUs with 4 international institutions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia University has signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various international academic organizations and universities.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the MoUs were signed with University of Technology Mara Malaysia, Chinese academy of Sciences China, University Federal De Itajuba Brazil and Oxfam International UK.

Director International Linkages IUB Dr Abid Shahzad presented the MoUs to the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob who appreciated the efforts of the directorate to uplift IUB at the International arena.

Through newly signed MoUs, IUB will get benefits of joint research ventures in the fields of agriculture, science and technology.

The Director told that the Directorate of International Linkages is jointly working with the Directorate of IT for establishing a database for all MoUs signed by IUB since 1975, the inception of the university. The Directorate is also going to organize seminars on International scholarships for IUB graduates to facilitate maximum research scholars to go abroad for higher studies. The Directorate is launching a website to update all activities such as existing MoUs, seminars, international scholarships, student exchange and faculty exchange programmes on the website.

