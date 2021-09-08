UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Stands 12th In Pakistan In Times High Ranking

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :In the recent ranking of Times Higher Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked 12th in Pakistan.

Similarly, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has also been ranked as the top university in South Punjab. Times Higher education is a recognized institution issuing World University rankings every year. In the ranking of global universities for the year 2022, as many as 21 universities from all over Pakistan including the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been added. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has risen to 12th position and became the top university of South Punjab.

Similarly, the most important achievement was in the teaching category in which IUb stands at 4th position across Pakistan.

According to the ranking of Higher Education for the year 2022, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has reached from 17.4 to 34.8 in the teaching category, 33.4 to 34.8 in the industrial income, 23.3 to 36.7 in the citations and 38 to 40.3 in the international outlook.

Appreciating the extraordinary development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, educational circles have paid tribute to the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. The Vice-Chancellor commended the Director Quality Enhancement Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar and his team for their special efforts in this regard.

