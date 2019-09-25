Islamia University student wins distinction at national art competition

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Yamna Qamar, student of College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got a distinction at national art competition organized by National Arts Council, Islamabad.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, as many as 400 students participated from around the country and artwork of 30 students was selected to display in the exhibition.

Yamna Qamar was among the top 7 artists who won cash prize and certificate.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, faculty members and students have felicitated Yamna Qamar on her achievement.