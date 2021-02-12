Islamia University takes several steps for uplift of university: VC

Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Eng. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that several steps have been taken for the uplift and development of the university in a short span of one and a half years time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Eng. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that several steps have been taken for the uplift and development of the university in a short span of one and a half years time.

According to the spokesman of the university, Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to Federal education Reporters in Islamabad. The Vice-Chancellor said that for the first time in history, 60 per cent of the resources were generated by the university on its own, which will be gradually increased to make the university financially self-sufficient.

Increase in the number of students due to comprehensive admission policy, he said that the number of faculties has been increased to 13 and the departments have increased from 48 to 129. As many as 223 new teachers have been promoted and posted through selection board, including 34 professors, 59 associate professors, 102 assistant professors and 28 lecturers. The increase in the number of teachers will lead to significant progress in teaching and research performance. Due to the university policy, the number of students has increased from 13,500 to 40,000. Admission facility centre has been set up for the admission of male and female students. Some 2140 students have benefited in the first phase of Prime Minister Ehsaas Scholarship while 7800 students have been interviewed for the second phase. Under the Higher Education Commission Need-Based Scholarship, scholarships worth over Rs. 80 million are being distributed among 407 students. Similarly, 200 scholarships were received from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, out of which 100 scholarships will be allocated for students of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. The number of Scottish scholarships for female students issued by the British Council has increased from 6 to 93, which is a great achievement. Similarly, the university is increasing the number of scholarships from its own resources.

In addition, scholarships are being provided by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, Alumni and other industrial and commercial establishments. With the addition of seven new buses for students, the number of buses has increased to 56. Special bus points have been set up for students of Lal Sohanra, Khanqah Sharif, Yazman, Lodhran, Ahmadpur East and Khairpur Tamiwali. Four hostels with a capacity of 1000 accommodation for students have been made operational. Five new academic blocks for Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar campuses have been approved under the three-year development plan including renovation of management science faculty building and provision of modern furniture. Work has begun on a 2.5 MW solar power plant which is expected to complete on March 31 this year. Islamia University Bahawalpur Testing Service was also established. Similarly, HEC Data Center, Office of Occupational Health and Safety and International Liaison Office were set up. The university's budget of Rs. 5387.983 million was approved and the development budget was increased by Rs. 1271.336 million. With the launch of online classes after the COVID-19, some 22000 students were saved from losing their semesters and the Higher Education Commission declared the online classes of Islamia University Bahawalpur as perfect. IUB employees have contributed more than Rs 7 million in Chief Minister Punjab's Corona Relief Fund. University provided free hand sanitisers to police and doctors, engineering department prepares vanity prototype, IT department prepares an app for blood plasma availability. For the first time, a national level Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival was organized. The full participation of Islamia University Bahawalpur in the Cholistan Desert Rally has boosted tourism and economic activities and the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce. The Bahawalpur Trade Fair was launched in collaboration with the Commerce and Tourism Development Corporation.