Islamia University To Play Role In Promoting Tourism In The Area: Vice Chancellor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:07 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will continue to play its role in promoting tourism in the area under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Thursday.

While talking to two Austrian tourists at Abbasia Campus here, he said that Bahawalpur has the potential of attracting thousands of tourists because of a rich historical and cultural background.

He said the forts and palaces of Bahawalpur had an attraction for local and international tourists. He said that 4000 years old Hakra civilization holds significant importance.

The vice chancellor told the tourists that people of Pakistan in general and of Bahawalpur, in particular, were very friendly and hospitable. The Austrian tourists expressed gratitude towards the VC Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for the hospitality.

