Islamia University To Remain Closed From Aug 12 To Aug 16 For Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

All the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur situated in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed from August 12 to August 16 on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays

A notification has been issued in this regard. The notification implies teaching, non-teaching, and administrative departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

