Islamia University to remain closed from Aug 12 to Aug 16 for Eid holidays

All the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur situated in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed from August 12 to August 16 on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :All the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur situated in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed from August 12 to August 16 on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

A notification has been issued in this regard. The notification implies teaching, non-teaching, and administrative departments.