BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will fully promote the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to make Pakistan a popular tourist destination.

Bahawalpur having a great cultural heritage dating back to thousands of years old Harkra valley and ex princely state of Bahawalpur can be a fascinating winter tourist place.

This was stated by Vice-ChancellorEngr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob during a meeting with President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Bahawalpur Javed Iqbal Chaudhry.

VC lauded efforts of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce for organizing Trade Fair 2020 at Derawar Fort during Annual Jeep Rally.

The university will showcase local art and culture, Cholistani herbal products having medicinal value and encourage thousands of youth visiting the jeep rally to promote entrepreneurship. The President of Chamber of Commerce thanked the Vice-Chancellor for University participation in the trade fair which will be a new beginning in the jeep rally to project Bahawalpur culture and local agribusiness industry.