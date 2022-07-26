UrduPoint.com

Islamia University's Annual Budget Approved By F&P Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Islamia University's annual budget approved by F&P Committee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved budget recommendations worth Rs. 8,813.580 million (Rs 8.8 billion) for the financial year 2022-23.

The meeting of the committee was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor. In the budget, special attention has been focused on the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, and the welfare of students.

A record amount of 4,033.665 million rupees (4 billion rupees) has been allocated for development expenditure.

Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob termed the budget for the upcoming financial year as a history-making budget for the university which would lead the university on a new road of innovation and development. Extraordinary development projects would be launched in the university that would be examples of infrastructure and development.

Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abubakar told in the briefing that the budget deficit was controlled and turned into a surplus budget last year thanks to the best financial management. "This year, a special budget planning and events section has been set up in the Finance Branch, which will bring transparency and innovation in financial affairs with the help of the Directorate of IT, which will further reduce costs."In the meeting, committee members Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Makki, Chairman, Department of Commerce, Prof. Dr. Rahila Khalid Qureshi, Chairperson, Department of Arabic, Sumira Malik, Member Syndicate, Shahsawar, Representative Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Punjab and Abdul Samad, Additional Treasurer, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated.

Related Topics

Punjab Budget Road Lead IUB Commerce Best Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman ..

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

5 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.