Open Menu

Islamic Affairs Ministry Participates In Moderation, Peaceful Coexistence In Thailand

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Islamic affairs ministry participates in moderation, peaceful coexistence in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance actively contributed to the organization of a scientific dialogue symposium focused on moderation and peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society.

This collaborative effort took place in conjunction with the Thai Wasatiyyah Institute for Peace and Development.

The symposium, hosted by Prince of Songkla University in southern Thailand, attracted the participation of approximately 200 university students. Its Primary objective was to promote moderate Islamic ideology, specifically emphasizing peaceful cohabitation between Muslims and non-Muslims in the predominantly Muslim provinces of southern Thailand.

Additionally, the symposium aimed to draw upon the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's expertise in advocating moderation and combating hatred, extremism, and intolerance.

Related Topics

Thailand Saudi Arabia Muslim

Recent Stories

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

3 minutes ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

5 minutes ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

8 minutes ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

21 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

21 minutes ago
Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

26 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

52 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan