Islamic affairs ministry participates in moderation, peaceful coexistence in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance actively contributed to the organization of a scientific dialogue symposium focused on moderation and peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society.

This collaborative effort took place in conjunction with the Thai Wasatiyyah Institute for Peace and Development.

The symposium, hosted by Prince of Songkla University in southern Thailand, attracted the participation of approximately 200 university students. Its Primary objective was to promote moderate Islamic ideology, specifically emphasizing peaceful cohabitation between Muslims and non-Muslims in the predominantly Muslim provinces of southern Thailand.

Additionally, the symposium aimed to draw upon the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's expertise in advocating moderation and combating hatred, extremism, and intolerance.