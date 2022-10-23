UrduPoint.com

Islamic Art Festival To Start On Nov 27

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Islamic Art Festival to start on Nov 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise a four-day International Islamic Art Festival from November 17 to 20, 2022.

Intellectuals, scholars and artists from Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia will participate in the festival which will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi chaired a meeting to review the preparations of the forthcoming festival here on Sunday. He said that the historical journey of 1400 years of Islamic sciences and arts would be reviewed in the festival. He further said that seminars, exhibitions, workshops, Qawwali programmes, book stalls and other activities would be presented in the four-day International Islamic Art Festival.

The festival would be arranged by the Alhamra Arts Council and Pakistan Arts Council, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Iran Punjab Turkey Saudi Arabia November Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.