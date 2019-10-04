UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Banking Framework Tobe Introduced Within 60 Days, National Assembly's Body Told

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:27 AM

Islamic banking framework tobe introduced within 60 days, National Assembly's body told

"Seven years plan on Islamic Banking was underway and that a comprehensive framework would be brought within two months".This was told to Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of National Assembly that was held here at Parliament House on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Asad Umar, MNA.Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Convener of the Sub-Committee presented the report of Sub-Committee on ToRs "to recommend measures for controlling inflation".

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) "Seven years plan on Islamic Banking was underway and that a comprehensive framework would be brought within two months".This was told to Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of National Assembly that was held here at Parliament House on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Asad Umar, MNA.Dr.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Convener of the Sub-Committee presented the report of Sub-Committee on ToRs "to recommend measures for controlling inflation". The Committee decided that said report will be placed in the agenda of the upcoming meeting for deliberations.Briefing was given by State Bank of Pakistan on the Eradication of Riba Bill, 2019.

The Chairman of Committee directed to pace-up the work on said Bill and decided to appoint a Sub-Committee under the convernship of Raza Nasrullah, MNA.NA's body discussed the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2019 moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA and directed the Ministry of Finance to furnish the detailed comments in that regard.

The Committee also recommended that a request will be sent to Ministry of Interior for their views regarding enforceability of the said Bill in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Committee discussed "The Pakistan Coinage (Amendment) Bill, 2019" and expressed its concern on the reasons and objectives provided by the Finance Division.

The Committee recommended that Ministry of Commerce may be asked to give their input with regard to the GSP plus implications if any, furthermore the Committee recommended that State Bank of Pakistan may be requested for their remarks in that regard.

The Committee directed the Finance Division to provide the details of the summary dated 26-12-2013 sent to the Cabinet regarding Essential Service Act, 1952. The meeting deferred the Small Business Finance Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 due to the absence of mover.

Finance Committee considered the Bank (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Loans for Agricultural Commercial & Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and recommended that both Bills may be passed by the National Assembly. The Committee deferred the Controller General of Accounts (Appointment, Functions and Powers) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, due to absence of Hon. Mover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Asad Umar Business State Bank Of Pakistan Parliament Bank May 2019 Commerce Cabinet

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

9 minutes ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

60 minutes ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.