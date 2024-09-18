Open Menu

Islamic Calligraphy A Source Of Islamic Knowledge: Shazia Rizwan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan inaugurated a calligraphy exhibition at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was held in connection with Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH). She reviewed the art works containing rich knowledge and diverse domains of Islamic thoughts fetched from the life and times of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Shazia also lauded the participating student artists for taking keen interest in such a noble creativity.

Shazia, while addressing on the occasion, appreciated PAC for holding the calligraphy exhibition on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH). She said that the holy month of Rabi al-Awwal is the birth month of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She noted that the calligraphy exhibition based on Islamic teachings would make the young generation aware of Islamic culture.

"Islamic culture is our identity, it is our religious duty to educate the young generation about the teachings of islam", she said. Shazia informed the audience that Punjab governor was making effort to set a calligraphy period at the school level.

At the end, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture distributed certificates among the students who participated in the calligraphy exhibition. Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain and other officers were also present on this occasion.

